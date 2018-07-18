Transcript for $3.9B contract confirmed for 2 Air Force One replacements: W.H.

And the order is in for a pair of Air Force One replacements the White House tonight confirming a three point nine billion dollar contract with Boeing. For two new jets by 20/20 four president trump saying the aircraft's iconic Robin egg blue and white approved by JFK. Will be updated with a red white and blue color scheme.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.