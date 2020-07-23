3rd Fort Hood tragedy in 1 month

More
An Investigation is underway into the death of Pvt. Mejhor Morta, who was found Friday at a reservoir minutes away from the post.
1:29 | 07/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3rd Fort Hood tragedy in 1 month

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:29","description":"An Investigation is underway into the death of Pvt. Mejhor Morta, who was found Friday at a reservoir minutes away from the post.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71929207","title":"3rd Fort Hood tragedy in 1 month","url":"/WNT/video/3rd-fort-hood-tragedy-month-71929207"}