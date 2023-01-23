4 more Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy

A jury found the militia members guilty of engaging in a seditious conspiracy to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's election victory on Jan. 6, 2021.

January 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live