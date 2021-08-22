Transcript for 40 million people in Tropical Storm Henri danger zone

flash floods there, but we begin with tropical storm Henri. At least 40 million in the danger zone, the eye coming ashore this afternoon at the border of Connecticut and Rhode Island. The storm is now heading northwest. Coastal towns feeling the brunt of Henri's powerful storm surge and 60 plus-mile-per-hour winds, trees coming down knocking out power lines, more than 100,000 currently without power. Flash flood watches now stretch all the way into new England. These brothers and their dog rescued today in jamesburg, new Jersey, and these images from the belt parkway in New York. Throughout the region at least 1,000 flight cancellations. We have team coverage beginning with janai Norman in Springfield, Massachusetts. Reporter: Tonight, the first tropical storm to hit new England in 15 years crashing ashore. Henri lashing parts of the northeast and new England with heavy rain and storm surge slamming into coastal Rhode Island. In narragansett, a WCVB camera capturing the wind knocking this man over. I tried to take cover behind there just to get some photos. A gust must've just taken me out. Reporter: Officials urging everyone to stay home. If you venture out, you are not only putting your own life at risk, but you're endangering our first responders. Reporter: We are on the highway headed towards western Massachusetts just outside of Springfield. That rain is coming down. We can feel the wind as we're driving on the highway, and look at this, we are passing some utility trucks as we're heading towards areas where officials say some could be without power for a week or more. Our rob Marciano in Connecticut as Henri moved ashore. Coastal Connecticut is feeling it right now. Look at this river. Whitecaps on it. That surge looks like the ocean. Reporter: Henri passing dangerously close to New York's Long Island. Our Trevor Ault is in montauk. The center of Henri is passing about a dozen miles east of us right now, but we can still feel the power of this storm, these aggressive winds and the waves that are slamming into the shoreline. Reporter: A mass exodus from there ahead of the storm. We were so fortunate with the track to the east in terms of wind and surge. We have not been fortunate at all with the rainfall track of this. Reporter: In middlesex county, New Jersey, roads submerged, first responders using boats to bring as many as 150 people to safety. And overnight Henri turbocharging a separate system, funneling more than five inches of rain into parts of New York City. Please seek shelter for your safety. Reporter: The severe weather forcing officials to cut short the "Homecoming concert" in central park. Fans forced to take shelter. Some 60,000 had been expected to attend. Nearly two inches of rain falling there just between 10:00 and 11:00. The park's wettest hour on record. Record-setting rainfall in several areas. Janai joins us live from Springfield, Massachusetts. Janai, power outages are certainly beginning to mount, and it seems that flash flooding is also a major concern at this Reporter: And, linsey, this is the rain that's been coming down on and off all afternoon. Up to two inches an hour in some areas and with gusts over 45 miles per hour knocking down some tree limbs. These utility crews are standing by ready to respond as power outages are already impacting thousands and this storm far from over. More than an additional six inches of rain or more possible over the next 24 hours as this storm continues to move through. Linsey. Janai, stay safe. Let's go straight to senior meteorologist rob Marciano who is in westerly, Rhode Island. Rob, what is next in store for Henri? Reporter: Well, the wind and the waves are still up where Henderson came ashore. But this is transitioning into a rain event. We've already had a tremendous amount of rain including new York and New Jersey. Look at these numbers, nearly nine inches in New Jersey, nearly eight inches in New York and it's still coming down in that area. The wind, that's a big story. Gusting to 70 miles per hour and that's why we have over 70,000 customers without power. Now going across and slowing down as it crosses Connecticut but you see a western heavy rainfall, and that's going to continue. The winds will be gusty enough to take down trees and power lines over the next 12 hours, but in general the winds will be dying and rain continues over the next 12 to 18 hours, ground saturated here so we're looking for not just heavy rain but the likelihood of seeing more in the way of flash flooding. Linsey. Rob, thanks so much.

