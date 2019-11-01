40M from Colorado to New York brace for snow, brutal cold

Heavy snow was falling in Denver, making highways icy and treacherous for the commuters returning home.
1:05 | 01/11/19

Transcript for 40M from Colorado to New York brace for snow, brutal cold
they hear from the constituents who are bearing the brunt of the shut down. Mary, thank you. From Denver to philly, a passenger jet off the runway. More than 40 million Americans in the path of it. And Missouri, a jet sliding off the runway. Drivers and white out conditions near St. Louis. The system pushing east and rob Marciano is live along the west side highway. Hi. Reporter: Just along the plains and I-70, snow, Denver, Kansas City, St. Louis, check it out and warnings through Cincinnati and Virginia. Tonight, look for it to increase over Missouri, St. Louis, and look for the snow to be stretching out in D.C., Baltimore, and keeping most of it south and it looks like we will have a swath of three to six inches of snow and up to a foot of snow. We might not have that much snow in the northeast. The windchills will continue to be very cold. David? We will watch this weekend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

