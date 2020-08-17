Transcript for 56 million people across the country on excessive heat alert, fueling wildfires

And now, to the stunning images coming in tonight, the fires, the rolling blackouts and the historic heat in this country. Readings of 130 degrees in one place. And tonight, 56 million Americans under excessive heat alerts, from Montana to California. And take a look. The heat fueling wildfires. This new one north of San Francisco tonight, near lake tahoe, the loyalton fire making its own weather, with thunderstorms, even a tornado. ABC's will Carr in the fire zone tonight. Reporter: Tonight, new wildfires in the west, including the Hennessey fire, breaking out in napa county, north of San Francisco. There have been lightning strikes in the area in just the past few minutes. Reporter: East of San Francisco, lightning also likely sparking the deer complex fire Sunday. Families there told to get out. It's a scary process, you know? Did you bring enough stuff, did you get important stuff and of course the pets. Reporter: Near lake tahoe, the loyalton fire jumping the highway Saturday. This fire crew barely able to escape. That same fire spawning its own thunderstorms, powerful enough to cause an actual tornado to form in the flames. North of Los Angeles, the lake fire has burned more than 18,000 acres since Wednesday. This one's especially challenging given the hot, dry conditions and the rugged roadless areas we're dealing with. Reporter: East of los Angeles, authorities say the ranch fire caused by an alleged arsonist. 36-year-old osmin palencia turning himself into police. The fires and storms across the state fueled by record-melting temperatures. 130-degree heat in death valley, California. Reporter: California's governor announcing today plans for more rolling blackouts, after some neighborhoods had their power cut this weekend due to the heat. We failed to predict and plan the shortages and that's simply unacceptable. Reporter: David, tonight, the flames are racing through brush that hasn't burned in decades. It's more than 100 degrees out right now and we're expecting excessive heat warnings at least through Thursday. David? We'll be tracking it for the days ahead. Will, thank you. And we continue to follow

