-
Now Playing: NFL quarterback’s wife blasts league over COVID-19 response
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 6, 2020
-
Now Playing: Texas’ Rio Grande Valley battles COVID surge
-
Now Playing: It’s Not Too Late: Old beer makes new fuel
-
Now Playing: Kanye West qualifies for presidential ballot in Colorado
-
Now Playing: 5 former CDC directors on how the US is handling the pandemic
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: A million new layoffs a week
-
Now Playing: Man reunited with dog that went missing for 3 days amid wildfires
-
Now Playing: Homeowner lives to tell after near-lightning strike
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama opens up about mental health struggles
-
Now Playing: FBI arrests fugitive who shot a police officer after 46-year manhunt
-
Now Playing: More than a million without power along East Coast after tropical storm
-
Now Playing: New York attorney general seeks to dissolve NRA
-
Now Playing: Trump blasts Biden for comments about Black community
-
Now Playing: Authorities crack down on measures to stop virus spread
-
Now Playing: Trump’s bold vaccine prediction as US COVID-19 deaths rise
-
Now Playing: Doctors move from hospitals to COVID-19 testing sites to treat communities of color
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden would 'abolish the American Dream': Trump
-
Now Playing: Pupils pack hallway at Georgia high school