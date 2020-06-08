Over 60 NFL players opt out of season due to COVID-19 concerns

Players who are considered high-risk will be paid $350K to sit out and players without risk will be paid $150K as the deadline to opt out passed Thursday.
0:15 | 08/06/20

Over 60 NFL players opt out of season due to COVID-19 concerns

