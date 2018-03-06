Transcript for Nearly 70 percent of early breast cancer patients may not need chemotherapy: Study

Next to the major medical headline. A new study finding that tens of ousands of women withly stage breast cancer may not need chemotherapy. Here's Dr. Jenton. Reporter: Tonight, ne for thousands of women like Catherine Floyd, who've faced the brutal effects of chemotherapy while fighting breast can I had nausea and I lost my hair. It felt like the W flu I'd ever had, times ten. And yove absoluty no en. Rter: But a new landmark study finds at least 70% fly stage Bast cancer patients may not need chemotherathe trial, dd to answer the question of whether or not chemotherapyuces cancer the most common type of early stage breast cancer. The trial used a gene test done on tumors elp decide WHE a woman would benefit from chemo or if they could receive hormone Y. Using this test, researchers found that chemotherapy did not add any benefit in survival rates or recnce for most women. But researchers say some women 50 and youngin high risk groups, might still need chemo. This is major headline, what should patients know, because you just said it's N for everyone this is for a woman at intermediate risk for that cancer to recur. We used to say, better safe than sorry. This trial lets ay to those men, you will do fine without chemotherapy and spare of the stuff that comes along W that. The big question, cost. The test is widely covered by insurance, but it comes about a $3,000 price tag. Dr. Ashton, thank you.

