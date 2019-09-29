Transcript for 87-year-old holocaust survivor reunited with his long-lost cousin

Finally tonight, they were cousins, best friends, believing each had perished long ago. Tonight, the incredible surprise. Holocaust survivor Morris Sana's life has taken so many twists and turns and now at 87, maybe the surprise of his life. Seeing his cousin Simon meyerovitch, who he hasn't seen since they were children in Romania in the 1940s. Morris thought his relative had been killed by the Nazis. His last memory is to come to the orphanage to visit Simon and to say good-bye because he was running away from the Nazis. Reporter: Morris eventually escaping, making it to Israel and started the search for any surviving family members, but time and again the results were grim. They were listed as perished in the holocaust. Reporter: Morris and his family never gave up hope, turning to social media. It started with my cousin from Houston, Carol, placing an ad on Facebook. Reporter: It took nine more years after that Facebook post, but then Simon's granddaughter saw it and quickly reached out. I was in shock. Reporter: Simon was alive living in England. Ancestry.com confirming the news that the family was related. And here is that moment again. Morris and Simon finally back together. Good to see you. Good to see you too after all these years. 75 years. 75 years you waited. 75 years. It's a long time. We got each other now. Reporter: Now sharing a lifetime of history and hope. If it happened to us, it might happen to someone else. This is a beautiful story. 75 years, incredible. Thanks so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" first thing in the morning. Good night.

