Transcript for 90 adults, mostly men, found huddled in Houston home

Now to a story unfolding in Houston tonight. Police responding to a kidnapping make a stunning discovery -- more than 90 people in the a home. Authorities uncovering a alleged human smuggling operation. Marcus Moore from Texas. Reporter: Tonight, authorities making a startling discovery in this southwest Houston neighborhood, finding more than 90 people huddled inside a two-story home. Police say they're all adults and mostly men. The youngest is thought to be in their early 20s. Investigators believe it may be a case of human smuggling. And tonight, amidst the covid-19 pandemic, worries about their health. We are concerned that there may be some positive covid cases inside the house, so we do have our health department en roue. They will do some rapid testing. Reporter: Making sure the people inside receive any necessary medical attention. We got them some food and got them some water. They said they hadn't eaten in a while. Reporter: It is unclear how long the people have been inside the home. It was a big surprise when we got in the house and saw what we saw. Reporter: One neighbor as shocked by the discovery as police. We walked at night, and we never see anything near to being suspicious. Reporter: Tonight police are sorting whether all the people in house are victims or might be the alleged smugglers themselves. Marcus, thank you.

