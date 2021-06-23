90-year-old Purple Heart recipient fulfills skydiving dream

Veteran Joseph Sale Jaramillo fulfilled his lifelong dream to skydive when he went on his 90th birthday on Saturday. He jumped from the plane at 14,000 feet in Tooele County, Utah.
1:21 | 06/23/21

90-year-old Purple Heart recipient fulfills skydiving dream

