911 calls in Georgia school shooting released

For the first time, we're hearing 911 calls from the Georgia high school shooting that claimed the lives of two teachers and two students. ABC News' Faith Abubey reports from Georgia.

September 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live