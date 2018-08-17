Transcript for 911 calls released in Fla. 'Stand Your Ground' shooting

New this evening in that stand your ground case in Florida. The white man shooting and kill a black father in an argument over a parking spot. His son watching. They said it was stand your ground, and prosecutors said they would charge him. Tonight, his not guilty plea, and the audio. The emergency calls from that parking lot for the first time. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. I need help now! Reporter: In the calls for help released tonight, you hear the voice of Brittany Jacobs, the girlfriend of the young man seen on this security camera taking a bullet from a stranger, and then running back into this Clearwater, Florida convenience store with a fatal wound. Okay. Where are you? I need help now. I'm outside the convenient store. I just need help. Reporter: 28-year-old markeis Mcglockton died, and 48-year-old Michael Drejka is in jail tonight. Police originally declined to charge him saying he was covered by Florida's stand your ground law. Prosecutors now say Drejka began the trouble, arguing with Jacobs on July 19, because she and her children were parked in a handic spot while her boyfriend and their son were inside the store. When Mcglockton comes out and sees the yelling, you see him push Drejka to the ground. That's when Drejka brings the gun in his pocket to the argument. I came outside and watched it happen. Dude got shot point blank. Reporter: Police say this is at least the fourth time Drejka has fought with strangers over parking spaces. Here he said he'll shoot called me And stuff like th, so I mean, I think it's a racial issue. Reporter: Drejka is charged with manslaughter, not murder, and tonight he's officially pleading not guilty, David. Steve, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.