Transcript for 911 calls released in shark attack on 17-year-old at North Carolina beach

We turn next tonight to the horrible shark attack off a North Carolina beach. A 17-year-old girl was badly injured, and likely saved by her found father. ABC's gio Benitez is in north Carolina. Reporter: Tonight, we are hearing the frightening 911 calls after a shark attacked 17-year-old Paige winter at a packed North Carolina beach. There has been a shark attack. There's somebody in the water bleeding. Reporter: The attack happening Sunday at midday near atlantic beach. Is she awake and breathing? If she is, she's barely. She's in bad shape. I mean, her leg is almost gone. Reporter: ABC news learning Paige's father saved her life by punching the shark on its head five times. A local fisherman capturing dramatic images of the sharks in the area just days ago. And David, tonight Paige is speaking out through a statement, saying, in part, although I have extensive injuries, including an amputated leg and damages to my hands, I will be okay. Very brave. All right, gio, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.