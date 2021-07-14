Transcript for 911 calls released in Surfside condo collapse

But we are going to begin tonight with the difficult audio in the tragedy that gripped this nation. For the first time, we're hearing the calls to 911 right after the collapse of that condominium building in surfside, Florida. Newly released calls from families, from tenants who were trapped in parts of the building still standing. Some calling from the parking garage, saying it was filling with water. Trying to escape back up the stairs. Tonight, nearly three weeks after the catastrophic collapse of that high rise, this is what remains. There is movement tonight on several fronts. New reporting from our team here on potential problems, warning signs, as early as 1996, with the pool deck and the underground garage. And the desperate search for survivors turning to a recovery mission. Today, another person found in the rubble has now been identified. At least 96 people have now confirmed to have died in the collapse. More than a dozen still unaccounted for. Tonight, those difficult calls for help and those possible warning signs missed. ABC's Victor Oquendo leading us again from Florida. Reporter: For the first time, tonight, we're hearing the anguished calls to 911 moments after the surfside condo suddenly collapsed. Oh, my god. The whole building collapsed! Oh, my god. Oh, my god. Reporter: It happened while most were sound asleep. Around 1:30 in the morning. I woke up because I was hearing some noise. I looked outside and I saw the patio area starting sinking down, the building just went to a sink hole, so, there will be many, many people dead. Reporter: This woman calling from the part of the Champlain towers south still standing. Where is your emergency? Yes, I'm at Champlain towers, something's going on here. You have to get us out of here. You're in your apartment right now? Yes, but half the building's gone. Reporter: Another woman on the line with 911 as she desperately tried to escape from the garage. I think the roof collapsed in the building. A bunch of us are in the garage. We're going up the stairwell. The garage is inundated with water. We don't know where the water is coming from. Reporter: One man leading his family to safety while telling the operator -- There's people in the rubble yelling. Reporter: Rescue workers searching the rubble for 14 days, desperately looking for survivors. This boy saved the night of the collapse. The search recently shifting to a recovery mission. Crews, local leaders and the community pausing for this moment of silence. Now three weeks since the collapse, 96 victims have been found. The youngest, 1-year-old identified just yesterday. At least 11 people are still missing. And Victor, I know there are new questions tonight about warning signs that may have been missed. Reporter: David, we have obtained documents indicating that as far back as 1996, inspectors were calling for repairs to thearage and the pool. Keep in mind, that's 15 years after this building was constructed. And while those repairs were made, some experts we've spoken with say that is pretty unusual and this will certainly be part of the investigation moving forward. David? Victor Oquendo, thank you. Now to the coronavirus here in the U.S. And health officials

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.