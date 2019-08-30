Transcript for 911 dispatcher under fire for chastising woman who later died drowning in flash flood

Next tonight, the 911 outage. A dispatcher on her final shift taking a call from a woman stranded in her car as flood waters rise. She panics. But it's what the dispatcher says that is so shocking. Here's Alex Perez. Reporter: Tonight, a dying woman's heartbreaking call to 911 as raging flood waters filled her SUV in Arkansas. The aftermath captured on police body cam. Please help me, I don't want to die. Reporter: The 911 dispatcher, under fire for the disturbing responses she gave Debra Stevens I'm scared, I've never had anything happen to me like this before. Well, this will teach you next time don't drive in the water. I don't see how you didn't see it. You had to go right over it. Reporter: Stevens ultimately drowned, despite frantic efforts, officials say, by first responders to find her. Police describing the operator's response as "Calloused and uncaring at times." I completely understand the disgust. We would all hope that we would get a little bit better response. Reporter: At one point, Stevens was getting frantic, and got this response. These people are out, they can all see me. They're all standing out there Miss Debbie, you're going to have to shut up, okay? I need you to listen, listen to me. Reporter: Tom, that dispatcher had resigned and was actually working her last shift at the time of the call. Police do not believe she committed any crimes. Tom? Alex, thank you. When we come back, the man

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.