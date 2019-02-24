Transcript for 91st Academy Award airs Sunday night

Next night to Hollywood the Academy Awards now just hours away. And while there may not be official Oscar host this year there is no shortage of story lines ABC's can work can whitworth is on the red carpet. And the Oscar goes to and the Oscar goes to. And the Oscar goes to tonight there could be is several Oscar firsts Glenn Close may finally have her Oscar moment if you're traveling for a minute it's bitterness he'll find none here. The 71 year old actress has seven nominations the most of any actress with no wins. But it's possible she's upstaged by newcomer Roma's yell beat so very CO. Status its credit seven flip. Who could become the first ever indigenous Mexican woman to win best actress in a leading role. Iconic director Spike Lee could also be the first African American to win a directing Oscar. And with no clear front runner in the best picture category for the first time in years anything could happen. Roma and a favorite lead the pack with ten nominations apiece a star is born and vice bolt up for eight awards. But black cans are already a big winner at the sag awards and it could be the first superhero film when it off after a rough lead up to the 91 Oscars the academy without a host for the first time in thirty years. There will be several celebrity pairings and not all of them are straight out of Hollywood Serena Williams rumored to end of the show announcing best picture. Along with Barbra Streisand and many others. Hey can we were joins us now live from the red carpet and lots of new ideas at the Oscars tonight like you mentioned. Tennis star Serena Williams presenting just one of those examples and the academy also. Tighten up how long people can actually give their acceptance speech. Yes Connie saying that one of the most enticing things about presented like Serena Williams is not only that it's a cultural icon but she brings a film lumber. Remnants of his show us. Yet even mind that once a winner's name is announced they had 1980 seconds to get from their seats did the states give their speeds and get out of there. Thumb meaning we see people from running to that podium here. We'll have to wait and see Cano whitworth the biggest star for us at the red Parker right now all right Dana thanks so much.

