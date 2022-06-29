Aaron Judge hits 60th homer

New York Yankee outfielder tied Babe Ruth on the single-season home run list with his 60th home run. He is 13 home runs away from tying Barry Bonds.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live