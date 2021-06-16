Transcript for ABC News’ Rachel Scott talks about questioning Putin on human rights abuses

there, president Biden also said he made it clear to Vladimir Putin that he would defend our democratic values and that, quote, human rights are always going to be on the table. And the moment today our own Rachel Scott, one of the few American journalists credentialed to ask Putin a question after the summit, she presses the Russian president, asking him why so many opposition leaders have ended up poisoned or killed. And when Vladimir Putin did not directly answer her question, Rachel asked again. And here's how Putin responded. Reporter: You didn't answer my question, sir. If all of your political opponents are dead, in prison, poisoned, doesn't that send a message that you do not want a fair political fight? Translator: As for who is killing whom and throwing whom in jail, people came to the U.S. Congress with political demands. 400 people. Over 400 people had criminal charges placed on them. They face prison sentences of up to 20, maybe even 25 years. They're being called domestic terrorists. I'd like to stress once more that we sympathize with what happened in the United States, but we have no desire to allow the same thing to happen in our country. And Rachel Scott is with us tonight, as well. Rachel, president Biden was asked his reaction to that moment a short time later in his own news conference and he had words for this. Reporter: David, he did. President Biden just flat-out called it a ridiculous comparison. He said that you cannot compare those who are being prosecuted for breaking and entering the United States capitol to those who are facing severe consequences simply because they are a political opponent of president Putin, David. And Rachel, there was something you reported to us today. You said in that room and throughout the day you were surrounded with mostly Russian journalists and you noticed that they were dock uniting your reporting when you were videotaping and they even asked you what your message to Putin would be? Reporter: David, they really seemed to be intrigued and fascinated by the American presence. I can tell you that after leaving that press conference with president Putin, I was swarmed by a few Russian reporters, they wanted to know if I was satisfied by his answer and my response was what it had been all day, David. No comment. Which is the right answer. Rachel Scott, we appreciate your tough questioning of Putin

