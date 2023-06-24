Abortion on the 2024 ballot

One year after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, abortion is at the forefront of the 2024 presidential campaign trail.

June 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live