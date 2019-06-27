Actor accused of groping woman in bar asks judge to dismiss charges

More
An attorney for Cuba Gooding Jr. claimed the full surveillance video obtained by TMZ would show the accuser pursued him.
0:18 | 06/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Actor accused of groping woman in bar asks judge to dismiss charges

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"An attorney for Cuba Gooding Jr. claimed the full surveillance video obtained by TMZ would show the accuser pursued him.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63971737","title":"Actor accused of groping woman in bar asks judge to dismiss charges","url":"/WNT/video/actor-accused-groping-woman-bar-asks-judge-dismiss-63971737"}