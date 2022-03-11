Actor Bruce Willis steps away from acting after cognitive diagnosis

Bruce Willis’ family revealed that the 67-year-old actor, who is known for his quick wit and wry humor, has been diagnosed with aphasia, which is a brain disorder “impacting his cognitive abilities.”

