Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of groping woman at New York City bar

More
He reportedly plans to turn himself in to police for questioning and said he did nothing wrong.
0:13 | 06/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of groping woman at New York City bar

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"He reportedly plans to turn himself in to police for questioning and said he did nothing wrong.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63671634","title":"Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of groping woman at New York City bar","url":"/WNT/video/actor-cuba-gooding-jr-accused-groping-woman-york-63671634"}