Actor Danny Trejo's newest role

Trejo witnessed a rollover crash in Los Angeles and helped pull the small boy out from the vehicle.
0:15 | 08/08/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Actor Danny Trejo's newest role
The big screen movie villain played a real life hero actor Danny tray ho known for bad guy roles in. Machete and desperado witnessed a rollover crash in Los Angeles and sprang into action helping pull a small boy from the vehicle everyone is expected to be okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

