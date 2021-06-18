Actor and director Frank Bonner dies at 79

Frank Bonner was best known for his role as sales manager “Herb Tarlek” in the classic sitcom “W-K-R-P in Cincinnati.” Friends said that he was perfect for the role.
0:12 | 06/18/21

