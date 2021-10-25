Actor Jussie Smollett found guilty of lying about racist attack

Smollett pleaded not guilty to six counts of felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report. He was found guilty of lying about a racist attack.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live