Actress Catherine Deneuve hospitalized in Paris

The 76-year-old is reportedly being treated for a minor stroke and is expected to make a full recovery, her family said.
0:10 | 11/07/19

Actress Catherine Deneuve hospitalized in Paris

{"duration":"0:10","description":"The 76-year-old is reportedly being treated for a minor stroke and is expected to make a full recovery, her family said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66805034","title":"Actress Catherine Deneuve hospitalized in Paris","url":"/WNT/video/actress-catherine-deneuve-hospitalized-paris-66805034"}