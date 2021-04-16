Actress Helen McCroy dies of cancer

Helen McCory was best known for her roles in “Peaky Blinders” and the “Harry Potter” movies. Her husband, actor Damian Lewis, said his wife “died as she lived. Fearlessly.”
0:15 | 04/16/21

Actress Helen McCroy dies of cancer

