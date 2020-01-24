Actress testifies against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein

"Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra testified in wrenching detail about the night nearly 30 years ago that she said the disgraced Hollywood producer violently raped her at her apartment.
1:59 | 01/24/20

