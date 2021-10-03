Adopted woman reunites birth parents

More
Laura Mabry of Springdale, Arkansas, was able to track down her biological parents and reunite the two high school sweethearts.
1:40 | 03/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Adopted woman reunites birth parents

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:40","description":"Laura Mabry of Springdale, Arkansas, was able to track down her biological parents and reunite the two high school sweethearts. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76350128","title":"Adopted woman reunites birth parents","url":"/WNT/video/adopted-woman-reunites-birth-parents-76350128"}