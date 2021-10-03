Now Playing: Sailors to be reunited with family after year-long separation

Now Playing: Police officer killed in wrong way crash in Tampa

Now Playing: Longtime CBS News political correspondent dies at 93

Now Playing: Increase of unaccompanied migrant children at the border

Now Playing: Jury selection underway in high-profile Derek Chauvin trial

Now Playing: FBI releases new images of Capitol riot pipe bomb suspect

Now Playing: Small businesses await relief from pandemic

Now Playing: Your Voice: Americans react to new CDC guidelines for vaccinated people

Now Playing: First juror seated in George Floyd murder trial

Now Playing: How President Joe Biden’s pandemic relief plan will affect the economy

Now Playing: The Breakdown: How pandemic relief will affect the economy

Now Playing: Designer creates turban line for women undergoing chemo

Now Playing: Migrant border crisis due to “chaotic ... policies of the past administration”

Now Playing: Couple gets vaccinated in same location where they got engaged

Now Playing: CDC says vaccinated people can gather without masks

Now Playing: FBI releases new video of Capitol Hill pipe bomb suspect

Now Playing: Life-threatening flooding forces evacuations on the Hawaiian island of Maui

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Jury selection in Chauvin trial begins after delay