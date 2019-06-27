Adults issued disorderly conduct citations after brawl at children's game

More
Punches started flying among 11 adults and one teenager over a 13-year-old umpire's decision; baseball games for both teams were canceled for the rest of the season.
0:17 | 06/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Adults issued disorderly conduct citations after brawl at children's game

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"Punches started flying among 11 adults and one teenager over a 13-year-old umpire's decision; baseball games for both teams were canceled for the rest of the season. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64001356","title":"Adults issued disorderly conduct citations after brawl at children's game","url":"/WNT/video/adults-issued-disorderly-conduct-citations-brawl-childrens-game-64001356"}