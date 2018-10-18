New AFM cases surface in MD and PA

Both states are reporting 8 patients being treated for the illness with polio-like symptoms.
There are new suspected cases tonight of that mystery outbreak we've been following that rare polio like illness. Affecting mostly children Maryland and Pennsylvania now reporting eight more patients are being treated for a FM as it's called there are 62 confirmed cases in 22 states. Most of them children the average age just four years old will stay on it.

