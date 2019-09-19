Transcript for The air scare for Delta passengers

Next tonight, to those frightening moments onboard a delta flight at 39,000 feet. The plane suddenly plunging 30,000 feet. Passengers were texting loved ones, saying "I love up." Oxygen masks suddenly dropping. Pilots putting the plane into a controlled descent into the middle of all this, as they tried to figure out what was happening. ABC's David Kerley covers aviation. Reporter: Next tonight, Reporter: These delta passengers say tonight they didn't know why their jet was suddenly losing altitude. Initially, it was sort of a panic. And there wasn't really any forewarning. It was really just the oxygen masks dropped down. Reporter: Oxygen masks mean cabin pressurization problems. Some of the frightening passengers texting their loved ones. Delta says the crew of the flight from Atlanta last night got a warning, an irregularity, and the procedure is to get down to 10,000 feet as quickly as possible, where the air is breathable. One of the flight attendants came on the intercom, repeatedly overthe intercom stating, "Do not panic, do not panic." A lot of people were kind of hyperventilating, breathing Reporter: In just eight minutes, the jet lost 30,000 feet in altitude, from 39,000 feet down to 10,000, where the masks are not needed. The crew diverted the Boeing 767 to Tampa, where passengers were rebooked or took a bus to ft. Lauderdale. David is with us tonight. And any indication of what the problem was? Reporter: You know, delta flew in a special crew to look at that aircraft. But so far, no indication of why they got that warning light about a cabin pressurization problem. David? ABC's David Kerley, who covers aviation, thank you.

