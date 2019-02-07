Transcript for Airline apologizes to family after teen put on wrong plane

night the mare. Their son traveling alone to Sweden, escorted by united airlines. But when he changed planes in New Jersey, the boy was instead put on a flight to Germany. Here's ABC's David Kerley. Reporter: This is the picture delayed when this 14-year-old from Raleigh, North Carolina, was put on the wrong plane in Newark. Tonight, united airlines is apologizing to his family. A united employee apparently did not realize the boy's flight to Sweden had been moved to another gate, but still a mystery tonight, how was Anton berg able to get onto a eurowings jet headed to Germany? They simply failed to double and cross reference his documents with who they perceived he was. The wrong kid at the wrong gate with the wrong airline. Reporter: It was the 14-year-old who realized the mistake, because a lot of passengers were speaking German. He texted his parents, his mom started tweeting, begging united to stop the flight. It was the 14-year-old who told the flight crew about the mistake before takeoff and the eurowings jet returned to the gate. Anton had to wait for another flight to get to Sweden, where he was finally met by his grandmother. United said in a statement that it has been in touch with the family to ensure the safety of the 14-year-old and apologizes for the event. David Kerley, thank you.

