Transcript for Airline plans to hire diversity officer after passenger clothing flap

American airlines is apologizing tonight after a passenger, a mother and a doctor, claimed that a flight attendant insisted that she cover up, as her 8-year-old son fought back tears. ABC's Victor Oquendo is in Miami. Reporter: Tonight, this American airlines passenger is outraged after flight attendants allegedly humiliated her because of what she was wearing. She believes it only happened because she's black. I walked down the aisle with my head down. I didn't want to see another teenager's face. It felt like this walk of shame. Reporter: The house gone family physician and her 8-year-old son were returning from vacation, flying from Jamaica to Miami. They just boarded when the doctor says the pilot authorized her removal from the plane. You have pulled me off the plane to ask -- three times, do I have a jacket, in a tropical there has to be more to this. Reporter: She says the flight attendant, also black, requested that she cover up. Eventually, she asked for a blanket in order to stay on the flight. Later posting these images overline, drawing backlash against the airline. In a statement, American airlines telling ABC, we apologize to Dr. Roew and her son for their experience. American airlines plans on hiring a chief inclusion and diversity officer. Dr. Roew says she just doesn't want another woman of close to go through what she did.

