Airport security questions raised after man crashes plane near Seattle

Airport officials admit that security screening, especially for mental health, may need to be beefed up.
1:32 | 08/13/18

W tonight to E passenger plane stolen at sea-tac airport. Tonight, we've now lead therportorkerowed the plan out and flew Tak offright fromhe runway. Authoritieing question today, ABC's clayt Sandell is in Seattle. Reporr: A stunt-filled, suicidal joyri- O my god! , is he okay? Orter: -- Nig big estions Abt airport rity. Friday night, investigators say horizon air gr employee richarruws an empt turboprot of park, starts the engines and barges onto a . This is probably jail time for , Reporter: F-1ghteto intercept but 75 minutes after taka fiery crash. Russl passed background check for his job, but tolir trafficontrollers he'd snapped. Just a broken guy. Got a few ws loose, Reporter: Family and friends stunned. He was a Fait husband, loving son and a good friend. R: Airportfficials admitting today surity screening, especially for M alth, may need to be beefed up. Ihink this really, uly, one milli exrience. Sn't can't learn om it. Reporter: Aviation rts Y there are no easy fixes. Since 9/11, the u.s.as gon to proteg airportan protecting the people who get on those N airplanes themselves. Repr: The Wil now examine the fliecorders found in T wrecka. They could shed new light russels final moments. David? Clayton,ha When we C back, the search expandingto

