Transcript for Airport travelers warned to take cover in airports as storms arrive

And we begin with the warnings and watches up right now in the northeast. 14 days of this now across this country. Outside New York City tonight, and in Philadelphia, they are bracing for more storms this evening. Let's get right to the radar tonight, showing that threat moving through, from there in Baltimore, up to philly and new York City. In fact, a tornado warning in Baltimore for a time today, forcing people to shelter in place. And the drive home tonight for millions, a dangerous one. Downpours for the commute. These images from crystal city, Virginia. Nearly 400 reported tornadoes in this outbreak alone. 22 states. And these stunning drone images near Dallas in the last 24 hours. On the ground, you can see the damage of those winds, shredding a building and tossing pieces right into the air there. At this hour, delays and cancellations are mounting at several major airports. We have the track of these storms tonight, and gio Benitez leads us off. Reporter: Tonight, powerful storms taking aim at the northeast, right in the middle of the evening commute. Yikes! That tree just fell. Reporter: Drivers dodging trees and debris in Ellicott city, Maryland. And tornado warnings for Baltimore. Airport officials there warning people to take shelter as the storms roll through. This is where you want to take your tornado precautions, get the kids inside, get your friends inside. Reporter: It's the 14th day in a row of severe weather. The 13th day brought bad luck and tornadoes to Canton, Texas. Watch as debris flies into the air. Oh! Power flashes. Power flashes. Reporter: This incredible drone footage shows a tornado tearing across the Texas landscape. Another tornado touching down north of Des Moines, Iowa. Powerful storms slammed the northeast and cancelled more than 1,500 flights. The images from this two-week outbreak of tornadoes and storms have been astounding. The damage apocalyptic. This is what an f-4 tornado did just days ago. One of the strongest storms of the season. Just take a look, this house is torn apart. Those rooms just completely exposed. Feet of rain is still causing a flood emergency in the heartland for locations along the Arkansas river. And David, here at Laguardia airport, they're seeing some of the longest delays in the country many than two hours right now. And when you add it all up, from coast to coast, we're looking at more than 600 cancellations. More than 4,500 delays. David? Another miserable night ahead. Gio, thank you. Let's get to rob Marciano tonight. And rob, if we can just get through tonight, everyone might get a break from all of this, but also you said, one more night. Reporter: Yeah, you can see, we're in it, not just in the air, but things are slow here on the ground, as well. Heavy rain in New York. A couple of flashes of lightning down to the south and flash flood warnings for Trenton and Philadelphia. You can see it on the radar. Dense radar image there back through West Virginia and flash flood watches up until midnight. Boy, Pennsylvania, you've had a tough go of it. Even some intermountain west storms, and the high plains, as well. We put this map into motion. The front will begin to break down. Still some weaknesses tomorrow that will bring thunderstorms to the Carolinas and western great Lakes. But nothing too terribly organized. That big blue "H" right over the Arkansas river, where that record flooding is happening, a couple of days of dry weather there. Everyone will take that. David? That is for sure. Rob Marciano on a very wet night

