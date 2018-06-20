Alarming 911 call reveals abuse in Turpin family

That chilling 911 call was made public Wednesday as part of a preliminary hearing in the case against David and Louise Turpin.
0:23 | 06/20/18

A desperate 911 call was played in court and a child abuse case that made national headlines the Ter pins and their thirteen children. Seventeen year old daughter calling for help after escaping the Paris California home with David in the -- turf and reporting that two siblings had been chain to for punishment. The team describing malnourished and filthy conditions the parents of pleaded not guilty of child abuse and torture but judge will now decide whether there's enough evidence for trial.

