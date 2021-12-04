Alarming rise of COVID-19 cases, more deaths

Due to an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 patients, several hospitals in Michigan have paused elective surgeries. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pleaded with the White House for more vaccine doses.
3:04 | 04/12/21

Alarming rise of COVID-19 cases, more deaths

