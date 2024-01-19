Alec Baldwin indicted for involuntary manslaughter over 'Rust' shooting

A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on an involuntary manslaughter charge in the deadly shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust," months after prosecutors dropped their case.

January 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live