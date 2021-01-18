Alexei Navalny detained after landing in Moscow

More
The Russian opposition leader was detained immediately after landing in Moscow from Germany.
1:30 | 01/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alexei Navalny detained after landing in Moscow

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:30","description":"The Russian opposition leader was detained immediately after landing in Moscow from Germany.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75313774","title":"Alexei Navalny detained after landing in Moscow","url":"/WNT/video/alexei-navalny-detained-landing-moscow-75313774"}