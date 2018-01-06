Alleged suspect captured in Tennessee deputy's killing

Steven Wiggins, who allegedly shot and killed a sheriff's deputy in Tennessee, has been captured, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
1:27 | 06/01/18

