Transcript for Alligator brutally attacks elderly woman walking her dog

To be index of other news in the alligator attack in sun city South Carolina a sixty year old woman severely bitten on the leg and hand while walking her dog. In her own backyard the alligator came from 25 yards away the dog survived she was rushed to hospital that cater with a nine feet long was captured and euthanized.

