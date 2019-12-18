Amazon blocking 3rd-party sellers from using FedEx ground shipping

More
Amazon will no longer allow its third-party sellers to use FedEx's ground delivery to ship Prime packages, marking a change that could affect small businesses.
1:05 | 12/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon blocking 3rd-party sellers from using FedEx ground shipping

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:05","description":"Amazon will no longer allow its third-party sellers to use FedEx's ground delivery to ship Prime packages, marking a change that could affect small businesses.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67788391","title":"Amazon blocking 3rd-party sellers from using FedEx ground shipping","url":"/WNT/video/amazon-blocking-3rd-party-sellers-fedex-ground-shipping-67788391"}