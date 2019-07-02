-
Now Playing: Jeff Bezos and his wife splitting after 25 years
-
Now Playing: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin successfully launches rocket into space, again
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan and Sara Haines break down the latest on Jeff Bezos' divorce
-
Now Playing: Amazon's Jeff Bezos now the richest man in the world with $90 billion net worth
-
Now Playing: Amazon CEO goes public about alleged extortion plot against him by National Enquirer
-
Now Playing: Veterinarian who smuggled heroin through puppies' bellies sentenced to 6 years
-
Now Playing: Murdered woman found bound in suitcase identified
-
Now Playing: Massive gas explosion rocks busy San Francisco neighborhood
-
Now Playing: Snow, ice, rain and thunderstorms move east
-
Now Playing: Dangerous blizzard conditions in the Midwest
-
Now Playing: Flash flood warnings extended as storms move east
-
Now Playing: Democrats probe Trump's tax returns, business and ties to Russia
-
Now Playing: Michael honors his fellow black athletes
-
Now Playing: Police searching for suspect who gunned a woman down while she set up a garage sale
-
Now Playing: Heavy storms hit parts of middle Tennessee
-
Now Playing: Trump bows head in prayer at National Prayer Breakfast
-
Now Playing: Construction worker left dangling from building
-
Now Playing: Retiring police corporal moved to tears as son answers last radio call
-
Now Playing: Adorable orangutan practices climbing skills
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Feb. 7, 2019