Amazon driver accused of marking package delivered, stealing it

Amazon said it was working to make the situation right and the driver has been charged, but authorities in Florida said Amazon would not cooperate with identifying the driver.
1:22 | 12/27/19

Amazon driver accused of marking package delivered, stealing it

