Transcript for Amazon: New headquarters to bring 25k jobs to each location

Next here, Amazon's big reveal, after all of the hype. Dozens of cities across the country applying, hoping they would be chosen. Well, they chose New York City and the D.C. Area, and tonight, not everyone is happy. Here's ABC's chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis now. Reporter: Tonight, the winners of that great Amazon bakeoff, following a year-long search, 238 xhoonties, the retail giant announcing not one but two cities. New York and Arlington, Virginia, the new homes of hq-2. The company investing a total of $5 billion and says it will bring 25,000 jobs to each location. We needed to go to a place that had access to existing talent. Reporter: In exchange for those jobs, Amazon, one of the most valuable companies in the world, also positioned to see a windfall in tax incentives and other subsidies worth an estimated $2.7 billion. With the winners being New York and the D.C. Area, today, I asked Amazon, was it really necessary to hold this sweepstakes across the country? We deliberated a lot. It wasn't until recently that we settled on the idea of splitting the headquarters. Reporter: David, I also pressed Amazon on what they plan to do with all that valuable data they collected on communities across the country, and they say they plan to use it to make decisions about future investments.

