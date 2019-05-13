Amazon paying its workers to quit their jobs

More
The company is replacing some warehouse workers with faster machines.
0:12 | 05/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon paying its workers to quit their jobs
And Amazon but an offer for its employees tonight -- job and they'll pay you to start your own business. Delivering Amazon packages willing to pay you 101000 dollars three months' pay and provide Amazon branded bans.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"The company is replacing some warehouse workers with faster machines.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63016610","title":"Amazon paying its workers to quit their jobs","url":"/WNT/video/amazon-paying-workers-quit-jobs-63016610"}