Transcript for Ambush on California police officers leaves 1 dead

Next new developments in the deadly ambush of a police officer in Sacramento. Body cam video showing the moment officers came under fire. Responding to a domestic call. A rookie officer killed. Authorities revealing new details about the alleged gunman. Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Sacramento police calling this an ambush on officers. If you're in here, let me You're not in trouble, dude. Reporter: That spray of gunfire killing Tara o'sullivan. Officer down. Reporter: Captured in newly released video recording by her training officer's body camera. It's a high powered rifle. Reporter: These moments just the start of a more than four-hour long shoot-out between police and the gunman. He had multiple weapons in multiple buildings on the property along with numerous rounds of ammunition. Reporter: Officers called to this house Wednesday as part of a domestic violence investigation police saying the suspect Adel Ramos monitored their movements using several surveillance cameras. Firing on them repeatedly with two assault rifles before being taken into custody. Ramos is charged with murder and attempted murder. He's do you due in court on Monday. Marci, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.