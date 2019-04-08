Transcript for America mourns: Tragedy strikes 2 cities

Finally tonight here in el pa, two communities in shock and mourning and coming together tonight. In El Paso, at St. Pius church a congregation holding hands, embracing one another. Wiping away tears as they pray. This sign reading, "We are resilient, we are strong, we are El Paso, we stand together." In Dayton tonight, the scene of the massacre now silent. They gather together hand in hand to pay their respects. Signs reading "Dayton strong." One nation standing together in support. I'll be leading the coverage first thing in the morning on "Good morning America" and we will be here tomorrow night for "World news." For all of us here, good night. Good night.

