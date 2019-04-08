America mourns: Tragedy strikes 2 cities

More
The nation grieves two mass shootings that occurred hours apart in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
0:44 | 08/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for America mourns: Tragedy strikes 2 cities
Finally tonight here in el pa, two communities in shock and mourning and coming together tonight. In El Paso, at St. Pius church a congregation holding hands, embracing one another. Wiping away tears as they pray. This sign reading, "We are resilient, we are strong, we are El Paso, we stand together." In Dayton tonight, the scene of the massacre now silent. They gather together hand in hand to pay their respects. Signs reading "Dayton strong." One nation standing together in support. I'll be leading the coverage first thing in the morning on "Good morning America" and we will be here tomorrow night for "World news." For all of us here, good night. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"The nation grieves two mass shootings that occurred hours apart in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64771883","title":"America mourns: Tragedy strikes 2 cities ","url":"/WNT/video/america-mourns-tragedy-strikes-cities-64771883"}